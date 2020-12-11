'We have left our houses, farms, our little children and come here': In conversation with Sukhjeet Kaur from Punjab

Since the laws haven't been implemented yet, the farmers haven’t met with any difficulties so far in their villages, but according to Sukhjeet, they are in the offing. 'They are adamant about implementing these laws. We are holding them back and would not let these laws be implemented,' she says.

"All of us, each one of us women will be known all over the world," says Sukhjeet Kaur, a protestor from Mansa district of Punjab. As a participant in the largest protest that the country has seen in years, Sukhjeet says that farmers from Punjab have put their lives on hold to take on the Centre's farm bills. "We have come here with our brothers and sons. If Modi agrees to our demands, that will be great," she said.

The farmer unions had on 9 December rejected the Centre’s proposals to make amendments in the farm laws and insisted on their repeal.

"Five rounds of talks have already been held with the government, but they remained inconclusive. So far, the government has not sent us any invitation for another round of talks. If the government sends us a proposal for a meeting, we will decide it in our meeting," another farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka told PTI.