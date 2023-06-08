'We have become a self-assured country': EAM Jaishankar hails Modi's 9 years of governance
The foreign minister was addressing a special media briefing along with Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Rajan Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday summed up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years of governance by saying that India has a “bigger footprint” on the global platform under his leadership.
He said, “A large part of the world sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what PM enunciated…Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator.”
Noting the major breakthroughs India has witnessed in the last nine years, Jaishankar said that India has become a self-assured country with not one but many achievements.
Related Articles
“I think, in a way, a more self-assured country with a lot of changes happening, which is contributing more, which is caring more for its own people, people at home and people abroad, and which is communicating all of this very effectively with the rest of the world. So it isn’t a single account and a single achievement. In a way, I think there’s been really very broad progress across multiple fields,” he said.
The foreign minister was addressing a special media briefing along with Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Rajan Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
‘Foreign policy saw transformation under Modi’
Hailing PM Modi in his efforts to forge strong relations with countries, Jaishankar said, “I think most of you would not dispute that among the many areas where there’s been a significant transformation, foreign policy would surely be among them. It’s reflected in the country’s higher standing, greater influence, bigger footprint, new concepts, and stronger delivery.”
He added, “Now, there are many ways by which one can judge how foreign policy has changed, how it has delivered, where has it made its deepest impact.”
With inputs from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Ukraine Russia war resolution still at early days', says EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar said at the moment, most of the problems are related to matters such as a grain corridor, nuclear issues and the exchange of prisoners of war
BRICS Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets South Africa Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor
In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet in the West over the procurement in view of Russian invasion of Ukraine
EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on birth anniversary
The birth anniversary of the Savarkar coincides with the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday