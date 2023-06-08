'We have become a self-assured country': EAM Jaishankar hails Modi's 9 years of governance

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday summed up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years of governance by saying that India has a “bigger footprint” on the global platform under his leadership.

He said, “A large part of the world sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what PM enunciated…Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator.”

Noting the major breakthroughs India has witnessed in the last nine years, Jaishankar said that India has become a self-assured country with not one but many achievements.

“I think, in a way, a more self-assured country with a lot of changes happening, which is contributing more, which is caring more for its own people, people at home and people abroad, and which is communicating all of this very effectively with the rest of the world. So it isn’t a single account and a single achievement. In a way, I think there’s been really very broad progress across multiple fields,” he said.

The foreign minister was addressing a special media briefing along with Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Rajan Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

‘Foreign policy saw transformation under Modi’

Hailing PM Modi in his efforts to forge strong relations with countries, Jaishankar said, “I think most of you would not dispute that among the many areas where there’s been a significant transformation, foreign policy would surely be among them. It’s reflected in the country’s higher standing, greater influence, bigger footprint, new concepts, and stronger delivery.”

He added, “Now, there are many ways by which one can judge how foreign policy has changed, how it has delivered, where has it made its deepest impact.”

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.