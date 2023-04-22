'We don't want danga': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at BJP for dividing country

Kolkata: As the country observes Eid-ul-Fitr today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people are trying to divide the country with ‘politics of hatred’.

Her comments came as she attended an Eid function which she attended after visiting Red Road in Kolkata where people offered namaz on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

She reiterated that she would not let the country divide in the name of religion and is ready to lay down her life for it.

“We want peace in Bengal. We don’t want riots. We want peace. We don’t want divisions in the country,” she said while addressing people at the function.

Greetings to all my Muslim brothers & sisters across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. With Allah’s blessings, may you, your families and your loved ones have an abundance of happiness at all times. Eid Mubarak! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2023

“Those who want to create divides in the country – I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country divide. We don’t want danga, we don’t want a clash. We want shanti (peace),” she added.

“If democracy will go away, everything will go away. Today Constitution is being changed, history is being changed. They brought NRC; I told them that I will not let them do that,” the Bengal CM stated.

Her comments come after several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah on Ram Navami last month.

Calling the BJP a “gaddar party”, Banerjee said, “All I would like to tell you is – stay peaceful, don’t listen to anyone. A “gaddar party” with whom I have to fight, I have to fight agencies too – I fight them because I have the courage to do so but I am not ready to cow down,” she added.”

She also condemned the release of the 11 convicts who raped Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Godhra riots.

She said, “Leaders should always keep unity. We don’t want to destroy anything. I pray to Allah to give us shakti (power). If we are united then I am sure we can defeat them.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee echoed his comments with Mamata. “Be it Christmas, Durga Puja or Eid, we in West Bengal have unity. We don’t want any division. This only happens in West Bengal. No other state or city has this. They want to divide and rule. But this can’t happen. There should be brotherhood everywhere,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

