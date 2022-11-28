'We are all mad': Anand Mahindra refers to Mark Twain’s quote to beat Monday Blues

At the beginning of a workweek, getting rid of the Monday Blues is certainly the most challenging task for officegoers. Sometimes, people get frustrated and bear the burden for the entire day but fail to leave past the vibe. Referring to the topic, Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra came up with a relevant quote by American author Mark Twain in his recent Twitter post. Mahindra who has a huge social media follower base often tries to motivate people with his exciting and humorous online activities. This time, his ‘Monday Motivation’ also attracted a large number of online users.

http://

You may be able to go in to work on Mondays with a smile on your face if you acknowledge inside yourself that the world’s a madhouse & we’re all a bit crazy. Just make sure you try to be ‘crazy good’ at what you do…! pic.twitter.com/kyw8YRLzxH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 28, 2022

The quote from Twain said, “Life becomes fully understandable only the moment we realise that we are all mad.” As per Mahindra’s post, these words can uplift those who have been struggling every week to combat the Monday Blues. The entrepreneur explained that dedication towards work can be the only way to achieve this.

Following the reference, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “You may be able to go in to work on Mondays with a smile on your face if you acknowledge inside yourself that the world’s a madhouse and we’re all a bit crazy. Just make sure you try to be ‘crazy good’ at what you do.”

Users hardly wasted time agreeing with Mahindra and expressed their thoughts in the comment section. Since being dropped on the micro-blogging site, the post has accumulated more than 1,500 thousand likes and numerous reactions.

A user showed up with a bizarre reference and noted, “There is a thin hairline difference between Workaholics and alcoholics. To avoid hangovers( Monday blues) stay drunk (do homework) pleasantly always.”

There is a thin hairline different between Workoholics & alcoholics

To avoid hangovers( Monday blue's) stay drunk (do home work ) plesantly always — Shankar Thadani चोर है 🙉🙈🙊&🐒 (@shravan_THADANI) November 28, 2022

Another one acknowledged, “Embrace the madness.”

Embrace the madness 🙂 — varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) November 28, 2022

An individual lauded Mahindra, “What a thoughtful and liberating one at that.”

What a thought and liberating one at that!!! — saurabh kumar (@ksaurabh05) November 28, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

@anandmahindra ji, For me all days are equal because work is worship and i strongly believe in cause(Karma) with intelligence rather than sit idle at the bank of luck. — Sazon (@Sazon_Sg) November 28, 2022

On the other hand many sector Employees getting insane packages-perks-benefits are unhappy with what they have; colleagues, working cultures and everything else But Never with Themselves their productivity and What exactly they are bringing to the tables — Vijay (@vkdesi) November 28, 2022

Kind of madness that helps derive pleasure from the smallest of things — Latha Sreedhar (@LathaSreedhar6) November 28, 2022

Previously on 27 November, Mahindra tweeted a cartoon that was so incredibly depressing that it forced him to put down his phone. The cartoon "Nursing Home In A Post-Texting World" depicted speculation of how a nursing home would look in the future. It was a spoof on how people are currently addicted to staring at their smartphone screens constantly.

That’s a seriously depressing cartoon. But it’s made me decide to put down the phone (after tweeting this!) and ensure that my Sunday is spent with my neck straight and my head up… pic.twitter.com/seEdiAhQAC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 27, 2022

Mahindra captioned the post, “That’s a seriously depressing cartoon. But it’s made me decide to put down the phone (after tweeting this!) and ensure that my Sunday is spent with my neck straight and my head up.” It garnered over 11,000 likes on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.