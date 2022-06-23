The Civil Service Preliminary exam is being held for recruitment to various posts in the cadre of State Civil Service (Exe.) and some other services and vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment should note that the process will have three stages: prelims exam, main exam and interview

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of the State Civil Service Preliminary (WBCS) Exam 2022. Candidates can download the WBCS answer key by visiting the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS preliminary exam 2022 was conducted on 19 June at different centers in Kolkata as well as some outlying venues. Those who want can also raise objections, if any, against the prelims answer key. The WBCS objection window has not been opened yet. It will be active from 28 June to 4 July on the Commission’s official website. Applicants "are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 28th June, 2022 and 4th July, 2022", as per the official notice.

The Civil Service Preliminary exam is being held for recruitment to various posts in the cadre of State Civil Service (Exe.) and some other services and vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment should note that the process will have three stages:

-Preliminary exam

-Main exam

-Interview round/ personality test

To access the WBCS Answer Key 2022, candidates are requested to refer the step-by-step process and direct link below.

Few steps to download WBCS answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022” under ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the WBPSC answer key 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the WBCS answer key. Keep a printout of the WBCS Answer Key for future reference.

Direct link for WBCS prelims answer key is here.

For more details and updates, applicants are requested to keep a check on the WBCS official website.

