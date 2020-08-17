WBPSC SI results 2020 declared; check list of candidates shortlisted for next round at wbpsc.gov.in

The date and time of the personality test for the appointment of sub-inspectors in the food department will be announced later on the WBPSC's official website

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of sub-inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III under the Food and Supplies Department on its website.

Those who have been shortlisted will have to appear for the personality test later. According to a report in The Times of India , the list was prepared on the basis of the results of the written recruitment test that was held earlier. Candidates can check if they made it to the list by visiting wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can also check the results by clicking on this link.

The date and time of the personality test for the appointment of WBPSC Food SI will be announced later on the body’s official website, reported Hindustan Times. Candidates have been advised by the commission to regularly visit the WBPSC’s website to stay updated.

Here is how you can download the result for WBPSC SI 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the West Bengal Public Service Commission at wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates will be able to refer to a scrolling news board on the left side of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says: List of candidates qualified for personality test on the basis of the results of the written test in connection with competitive examination for recruitment to the post of sub-inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate food and supplies service, Grade- III under the Food and Supplies Department, Government of West Bengal.

Step 4: A new page will appear with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates mentioned in the list against their category.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.