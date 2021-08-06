WBJEE Result 2021 declared on wbjeeb.nic.in; 99.5% students pass entrance exam

Panchajanya Dey from Rahara Ramkrishna Mission topped the state engineering entrance exam

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 have been announced, Panchajanya Dey being declared as the topper.

Candidates can now view their scores at the official website of the WBJEE Board - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Of the 65,170 students who appeared for the WBJEE exam this year, 64,850 students have passed, taking the pass percentage to 99.5 The counselling process is expected to begin soon.

Steps to check WBJEE 2021 scores:

1) Go to WBJEE Board's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

2) Open the WBJEE result link available on the homepage

3) On the new page, enter your login details

4) Your WBJEE 2021 result will appear onscreen. Download and take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link: examinationservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/downloadadmitcard.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFZmyvPLZCrGNYoNLT8I+7a/Scml3H7PxWOwh+ZkMw8Ke

The state-level entrance test for gaining admission in undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in government colleges, universities, and self-financed institutions in West Bengal was held on 17 July.

The exam was held offline amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with stringent health and safety precautions. The entrance exam was held for two subjects - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Each paper carried a weightage of 100 marks.

On the basis of a candidate's marks, two merit lists will be created – a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). The GMR will take into consideration the scores of both Paper 1 and Paper 2, while the PMR will take cognizance of the scores of Paper 2 only. For Jadavpur University, all admissions will take place on the basis of the GMR scores.

The WBJEE Board had released a provisional answer key on 21 July, allowing students the option to challenge it. The final answer key was released on 5 August.