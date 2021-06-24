Admit cards for the WBJEE 2021 will be tentatively available for download from 12 to 17 July

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 has been rescheduled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will be conducted on 17 July. Earlier, the examination was slated to take place on 11 July.

Candidates, who have applied for test, can check the notification by visiting the official website of WBJEE.

Issued by the WBJEE board, the official notice reads, “In view of the COVID-19 second wave pandemic situation and continued restrictions, the date of WBJEE-2021 has been rescheduled keeping in mind the health and academic interest of the aspiring candidates”.

The revised timetable for the release of admit cards has also been published on the official website. Meanwhile, other aspects of the examination remain unchanged. Candidates should note that the admit cards for the WBJEE 2021 will be tentatively available for download from 12 to 17 July.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts for students: Paper-1 (Mathematics) will take place from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper-2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. However, the date for the release of the results will be notified later by the board.

WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes or courses in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.

Applicants qualifying for WBJEE 2020 result can be qualified to participate in the counselling process. They can also take the admission process further.