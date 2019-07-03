WBJEE Counselling 2019: West Bengal board to release first seat allotment result today; check wbjee.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2019 | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the first seat allotment result today, (Wednesday, 3 July). Students can check the merit list on the board's official site – wbjee.nic.in.

A total of 1.5 lakh students appeared for the exams for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture colleges in government and private colleges across West Bengal. The exam was held on 26 May in two shifts, Paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.

The WBJEE Counselling 2019 process started on 25 June and concluded on 30 June.

Steps to check WBJEE Seat allotment list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the WBJEEB official site – wbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'first seat allotment result 2019'

Step 3: A pdf file will appear with names of the shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Check the list very carefully and look for your name

Step 5: Download the seat allotment list and take a printout of the same for future use

WBJEEB will upload second allotment list on 9 July, the acceptance-cum-payment window for which will open on 10 and 11 July. While, the third and final round of seat allotment list will be declared on 13 July. The payment window will open from 15 to 17 July.

The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination were announced on 20 June at 1 pm.

About WBJEE:

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level common entrance test for admission to the undergraduate level engineering and medical courses in West Bengal. Students who want to appear in WBJEE 2019 must have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.

