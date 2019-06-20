WBJEE Result 2019 Declared: West Bengal Joint Entrance exam scores released on official website wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2019 Declared | The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 were announced today (Thursday, 20 June) at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2019 can check their scores on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in from 2 pm onwards.

Earlier, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had said they will declare the WBJEE 2019 results on 2 July. The exam was conducted on 26 May for admissions to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture. The exam was held in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.

How to check WBJEE 2019 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBJEE 2019 results'

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the space provided

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2019 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take print out of the same for future reference

Candidates who pass the exam will be eligible for counselling. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of general merit rank (GMR) which will be calculated based on marks obtained in both paper 1 and paper 2.

About WBJEE

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level common entrance test for admission to the undergraduate level engineering and medical courses in West Bengal. Students who want to appear in WBJEE 2019 must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.

