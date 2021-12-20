WBJEE 2022: Registrations to begin on 21 December at wbjeeb.nic.in; check details here

The WBJEE Paper I (Mathematics) will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm, as per the WBJEEB.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for WBJEE 2022 exam from Tuesday, 21 December. Aspirants can apply online through the official website of WBJEEB - https://wbjeeb.nic.in/.

The online registration window will remain open till 7 January. The Board will conduct the WBJEE-2022 exam on 23 April for admission in the academic session 2022-23. The exam will be held in the OMR-based (Optical Mark Recognition) format (offline mode) in two shifts.

The WBJEE Paper I (Mathematics) will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm, as per the WBJEEB.

Aspirants are allowed to make corrections in the WBJEE application from 8 to 10 January. The WBJEEB will release the hall ticket for the exam on 15 April and WBJEE 2022 result by May-end, according to the official notice.

Check official notice here.

https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBBoardCMS/File/ViewFile?FileId=6&LangId=P

WBJEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for WBJEE 2022 exam must have completed a minimum of 17 years of age. No upper age limit is set for the B Tech courses. However, for Marine Engineering, applicants should not be over 25 years as of 31 December 2021.

Candidates who have passed, or are appearing for, their Class 12 exam (or equivalent) can appear in the WBJEE 2022 exam. For the Engineering/Technology courses, applicants should have Mathematics and Physics along with any one of Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, Computer Application as a compulsory subject.

Candidates can use the detailed Information Bulletin given by the WBJEEB to gain information about the eligibility criteria and other details.

WBJEE 2022: Paper pattern

The exam paper will have Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options. Each subject will have three categories of questions, as per the Information Bulletin provided by WBJEEB.

Candidates can check the official Information Bulletin here.

https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEECMS/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

WBJEE 2022: Application Fee

General category candidates have to pay Rs 500 as the WBJEE examination fee. while Rs 400 fee is applicable for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC- A/OBC-B categories.

