WBJEE 2022: Online registration process ends at 6 pm today; apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

The online application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 will conclude today, 10 January. Those who are interested and want to apply can do so by visiting the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in till 6:00 pm.

Making changes or corrections online as well as downloading the revised confirmation form can be done from 11 to 13 January.

Below are a few steps to apply for WBJEE 2022:

Step 1: Go to official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “Apply for WBJEE 2022” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves by clicking on “New Candidate Registration”

Step 4: After logging in, applicants can apply for the exam

Step 5: Kindly, pay the necessary fee and submit the form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the WBJEE 2022 form for future use or reference

Check the direct link here to register for WBJEE 2022.

As per the schedule, the WBJEE 2022 examination is tentatively planned to be conducted on 23 April (Saturday). The exam will be held in an Optical mark recognition (OMR)-based mode. The entrance examinations will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The Paper 1 which is Maths will begin from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and Paper 2 which is Physics and Chemistry will start from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The WBJEE 2022 question paper consists of a total of 155 questions that are divided into 3 categories. The questions are asked from subjects including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The WBJEE admit cards will be available for downloading on the official website from 18 April onwards.

Details on application fee:

Candidates from general category are advised to pay a required fee of Rs 500, while candidates from SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B category, have to pay Rs 400 which is applicable.

Applicants can find the complete WBJEE 2022 schedule here.

WBJEE is conducted every year for students to seek admission into undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Engineering, Technology, and Architecture in colleges or universities across West Bengal.

For more details and updates, students are requested to regularly keep a check on the official websites.

