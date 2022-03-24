WBJEE 2022 examination date postponed, to be held on 30 April

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is holding the entrance exam for undergraduate degrees in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at various West Bengal institutes for the academic year 2022-23

WBJEE 2022 has been postponed by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. The examination, which was originally scheduled for 23 April, will now be held in an OMR-based format on 30 April, 2022.

Exam rescheduling was announced via a notice by the examination board. To see the notification, click here.

Apart from it, the dates for admit card release have been shifted from 18 April to 25 April and candidates will be able to acquire their hall tickets through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the board's announcement, all other aspects, including the examination's terms and conditions, will stay unchanged.

Two papers will make up the exam: the first will be a 2-hour paper on mathematics, beginning at 11 am and ending at 1 pm, and the second will be a 2-hour paper on physics and chemistry, beginning at 2 pm and ending at 4 pm.

How to Get Your Admit Card? Here are the instructions to follow:

-Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

-Click the WBJEE 2022 admit card link on the webpage

-Fill in your login information and click Submit

-Examine and print the admission card

-Make a copy for future use

Candidates are recommended to double-check all personal information for spelling and factual mistakes. Candidates may contact the authorities at 1800-1023-781 or 1800-3450-050 if there is a mistake.

The last date of registration for the WBJEE 2022 examination was also extended from 10 January to 16 January, 2022.

