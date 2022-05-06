WBJEE 2022 answer key released; objections can be raised till 8 May

Those who raise objection are required to pay an amount of Rs 500 per question that is non-refundable and can be paid via digital payment modes

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 today, 6 May. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer key at the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. The written examination was held on 30 April this year.

Objection window details

Along with the release of the answer key, the Joint Entrance Examination Board has also opened the objection window against the provisional answer key. If the candidates find that any of the answers provided in the WBJEE Answer Key are not correct or there are errors, they can choose to raise an objection regarding the same.

Candidates need to note that the objection window will be available from today until 8 May. Those who raise objection are required to pay an amount of Rs 500 per question. The fee charged is non-refundable and can be paid via digital payment modes including net banking/credit card and debit card.

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to download

Go to the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the WBJEE Answer Key link on the home page.

A new page will be displayed. Login with your details to the WBJEE portal.

The WBJEE answer key will then be displayed on your screen.

Download the answer key and print it out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for objections.

How to use the answer key?

The answer key aims to bring about transparency in the examination process. Using the preliminary answer key will help the candidates check and assess their performance and accordingly estimate their tentative score in the examination. In case of errors or discrepancies, candidates can raise objections accordingly.

After the answer key objection window is closed, authorities will take into consideration all the challenges they have received and if any of it are valid, they would be incorporated in the final version of the answer key. This final answer key will also be released for the candidates.

