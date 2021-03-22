WBJEE 2021: Exam registration ends tomorrow; candidates can apply at wbjeeb.in
The exam will be conducted on 11 July and the selected candidates will get admission into undergraduate courses like Architecture, Pharmacy, and Engineering and Technology
The registration window for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) 2021 will close tomorrow, 23 March. Interested candidates, who have not yet applied, can submit their application form by visiting the official website wbjeeb.nic.in (up to 5 pm). The registration process for the exam started on 23 February.
The exam will be conducted on 11 July and the selected candidates will get admission into undergraduate courses like Architecture, Pharmacy, and Engineering and Technology.
Here are the steps to register yourself
Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, register and generate the login credentials
Step 3: Login using the credentials sent to your email address and then fill the application form
Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit the form
Step 5: Download it and take a printout
To register, candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While the fee for SC, ST, and OBC candidates is Rs 400. This amount excludes the bank’s service charges. After registration, the board will soon issue the admit cards.
Before filling up the application form online, aspirants are advised to read the available instructions carefully.
As mentioned in the notification, the exam will be conducted in an offline mode in two shifts. Paper-I (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. While Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry combined) is scheduled to be conducted from 2 to 4 pm.
