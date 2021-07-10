WBJEE 2021: Admit card for West Bengal joint entrance exam released at wbjeeb.nic.in

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July in offline mode. Earlier, the WBJEE 2021 exam was slated to be held on 11 July, however, it got deferred due to the second wave of coronavirus

The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 has been released on Saturday, 10 July. Aspirants, who will be appearing for the test, can check their hall tickets by visiting the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July in offline mode. Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on 11 July, however, got deferred due to the second wave of coronavirus .

In order to access the admit cards, registered candidates have to log in on the portal using their application number and date of birth or password.

Follow these simple steps to check WBJEE hall ticket 2021:

- Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

- Go to the 'WBJEE' tab and click on it

- On the new page, click on the 'Download Admit Card' link

- Among the two login options, select one of them and enter the required credentials

- Submit the login details and the WBJEE 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

- Download the hall ticket. Take a printout for future reference and use (if required)

Here's the direct link:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFZmyvPLZCrGNYoNLT8I+7a/Scml3H7PxWOwh+ZkMw8Ke

The state-level entrance examination is scheduled to take place in two shifts: Paper-I (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm while Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Both papers will carry 100 marks each.

Candidates, who clear WBJEE, will be eligible to get admission in Architecture, Engineering, and Technology, and Pharmacy undergraduate (UG) programmes in various government and self-financed universities and institutions all over the state.