WBJEE 2020: West Bengal board begins round 2 of counselling today; check wbjeeb.nic.in to register
Candidates can check the seat allotment for the WBJEE 2020 round 2 counselling on the official website on 24 September
WBJEE 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the round 2 counselling for WBJEE from Friday. Candidates who wish to secure seats in colleges of the state need to register themselves on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The registration is for candidates who seek admission in BTech courses in colleges of West Bengal, reported Jagran Josh. The process is being conducted online due to the pandemic situation.
According to India Today, the seat allotment for WBJEE 2020 round two counselling will be released on the same site on 24 September.
Candidates can check if they have been allotted seats. Along with the marks obtained in the WBJEE 2020 entrance exams, the choice of colleges and courses that a candidate has made will also affect their chance of being given a seat in the process.
Here is how you can register yourself for the WBJEE counselling:
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Scroll down the homepage to find a flashing link that says: ‘Go to WBJEE 2020 e-counseling’. Click on this tab
Step 3: You will be taken to a different webpage where you need to find a tab that says: ‘Registrations and choice filling/ modifications for Round 2’
Step 4: Click on the tab
Step 5: After being directed to a new page, you will find two options: one is to login for registered candidates and the other is for new registrations
Step 6: Select the new registration option
Step 7: Now enter the details in the given space and submit
Step 8: Select the choice of college and courses
Step 9: Upload scanned documents
Step 10: Select the ‘Final submission’ button
The result of round 1 seat allotment of the WBJEE 2020 counselling process was released on 31 August at wbjeeb.nic.in.
After the conclusion of the first round, candidates had to register themselves afresh in the second round in order to be eligible for seat allotment. There is also a third round of the counselling scheduled to be held.
