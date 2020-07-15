Madhyamik Result 2020 pass percentage: 86.34% of students clear Class 10 exams; boys outshine girls this year

Madhyamik Result 2020 pass percentage: This year, boys outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 89.87 percent in the Class 10 exams. Meanwhile, girls scored 83.48 percent.

Madhyamik Result 2020 pass percentage| The pass percentage in the Madhyamik or class 10 exam results 2020 is at a record high of 86.34 percent with 8.43 lakh students passing the exam. The results were declared by the WBBSE today (Wednesday, 15 July) on official websites — wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in.

The highest pass percentage in the Class 10 board results has been registered by the East Midnapore district where 96.59 percent of students have passed the exam. Kolkata registered a pass percentage with 91.07 percent

Results have been announced within 139 days of examination, the Board announced, adding that 12.37 percent more girls than boys appeared for the exam. Marksheets will be made available to students from 22 July at their respective schools.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 percent and a total of 10,66,176 students had appeared for the exam. Boys had fared better with a pass percentage of 89.97 percent while girls had received a pass percentage of 82.87 percent.

The pass percentages of the West Bengal board class 10 result has been increasing over the last few years, except in 2018 when it reduced slightly, Shiksha reported.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the exam which was conducted in February this year, before the lockdown was imposed in the country as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the declaration of results was delayed due to the restrictions.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the print out

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 result via SMS:

Students must use the following format to receive their Madhyamik Class 10 results on SMS.

TYPE the message "WB10<Space><Roll Number>" and send it to 56070/56263

How to check WBSSE class 10 result on app:

Students can also download West Bengal Board Result 2020 from the play store to check their results on their mobile phones.