WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared: Alternative ways to check Class 12 scores if official websites wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in are slow
Students can also download the app 'West Bengal Board Result 2020' from play store to check their HS or Class 12 scores on their mobile phones
WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared | The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results Class 12 board examination today (Friday, 17 July) on the official websites — wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.
Students can also check the Class 12 scores at Firstpost by entering log-in details in the widget below:
This year, at least eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBCHSE 12th exam.
Unlike the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published for the higher secondary exams this year
As seen in the past, the official websites may be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic. In such case, students need not fret as they can also check their results on some of the third-party websites listed below:
Alternative websites to check WBCHSE HS Results:
1) examresults.net
2) indiaresults.com
3) results.shiksha
4) exametc.com
6) jagranjosh.com
7) westbengal.shiksha
8) technoindiagroup.com
9) bengali.abplive.com
10) abpeducation.com
11) news18bangla.com
Alternatively, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their HS 2020 scores.
Check WBCHSE HS Result 2020 via SMS:
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has tied up with three services to deliver Class 12 results to students via SMS.
Students can get their results on their mobile phone by sending a text message to the following numbers in the following format:
- WB12<space><Roll Number>to 54242
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 5676750
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 56263
Students can also register their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com to receive their HS 2020 scores free on SMS.
Check WBCHSE HS Result 2020 on app:
As per the notification released by WBBSE, students can also download the mobile app results.shiksha to view their scores.
