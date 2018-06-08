WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018 declared: 83.75% clear West Bengal HS exam; check your score on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the West Bengal HS results (Class 12th results) today on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. The result was declared at 10.30 am. Girls outshined boys once again, reports said with 53 percent girls clearing the exam as compared to 47 percent boys.

According to The Indian Express, the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent with 6,63,516 of the 8.09 lakh students who appeared for the exam clearing it. The report also said that stduents from East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts got more than 90 percent marks.

Granthan Sen Gupta topped the WB HS Exam this year with 99.2 percent, whereas Rittik Kumar Sahu secured the second rank with 98.6 percent marks, Times Now reported.

The West Bengal Board conducted the Higher Secondary (HSC +2) examinations from 27 March to 11 April.

How to check the WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2018: Apart from the official website wbresults.nic.in, the WBCHSE HS results will also be available on third-party websites like westbengalonline.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha and westbengalonline.in. To check the results follow the below steps:

- Click on the official website link wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in or a third party website.

- Look for West Bengal HS Result 2018

- Click on the link West Bengal HS Result 2018

- Enter your Roll Number

- Download the West Bengal Board Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference

- Students can check their West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2018 via SMS as well. To receive results on SMS type WB12<spce>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 56070 or 58888 or 5676750.

Where to collect your mark sheet

The board had earlier advised schools to collect mark sheets and other relevant documents today from their respective distribution camps from 10.30 am onwards and distribute them to students on the same day. Students are advised to check with their schools for time and date for distribution of mark sheets.