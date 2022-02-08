India

WB Police Staff Officer final exam dates announced at wbpolice.gov.in; check details here

The WB Police Staff Officer final exam will be held on 20 February from 10 am to 4.30 pm in three sessions with a total duration of 5 hours

WB Police Staff Officer final exam dates announced at wbpolice.gov.in; check details here

The exam date for the Final Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to Staff Officer-cum-Instructor has been put out by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its official website. Applicants can visit the portal - wbpolice.gov.in - and check the exam notice.

The WBPRB is conducting the exam for recruitment to Staff Officer-cum-Instructor posts in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal-2019.

WB Police Staff Officer final exam: How to check

  • Visit the official website of WBPRB- wbpolice.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ section
  • Click on ‘Get Details’ written alongside “Recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal 2019”
  • Then, click on ‘Get Details’ written beside “Notice for Final Competitive Examination”
  • The WB Police Staff Officer final exam notice will appear on the screen

Here’s the direct link to the final exam notice.

The Board will conduct the final exam on 20 February, 2022 in three sessions. The total duration of the final exam is 5 hours, it will start at 10 am and continue till 4.30 pm including breaks.

As per the schedule, Paper 1 - General Studies, Logical & Analytical Reasoning and Arithmetic will be held from 10 am to 12 pm. The paper will consist of 150 marks.

Paper 2 - English of 100 marks will be conducted from 1 pm to 2.30 pm. Paper III - Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali of 100 marks will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

As per Scroll, the Staff Officer-cum-Instructor preliminary exam was held in February last year. The result was announced in November 2021. The physical tests (PET/PMT) for the post of Staff Officer were also conducted in November last year.

With this recruitment drive, WBPRB aims to fill over 120 Staff Officer-cum-Instructor posts in Civil Defence Organisation (WB).

