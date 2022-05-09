WB Police Recruitment 2022: Constable written exam schedule released; check notification

On the day of the exam, candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the venues along with proper proof of identity

The final written exam schedule for the posts of Constables/Lady Constables has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). According to the latest information, the exam for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police will be conducted on 22 May. The time for the exam is from 12:00 pm to 1:00 PM.

Currently, the e-admit cards are available on the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in as well as West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in. The hall tickets were issued by the Board on 10 May.

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to submit their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth (DoB). On the day of the exam, candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the venues along with proper proof of identity.

Few Guidelines to follow:

- Applicants should note that those who applied online will not get any paper admit card.

- Candidates are strongly advised to not wear sports shoes, sneakers, and high-heeled footwear. Those doing so will not be allowed into the examination venue.

- Aspirants are allowed to wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers which are without any metal embellishments or accessories.

- Furthermore, candidates are also directed to follow the instructions printed on their hall ticket.

Find the official notice here.

Through this recruitment drive, the WBPRB is filling a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the state police department. Online applications were opened for eligible candidates January-February last year.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the Final Written Examination, and the Interview.

For more details and updates, kindly keep a check on the WBPRB official website.

