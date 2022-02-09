WB NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; check details here

According to the official notice, the admission for round 1 will be conducted from 10 to 12 February between 10 am to 4 pm

The West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education will publish the WB NEET UG counselling Round 1 seat allotment result today, 9 February. Applicants may check their result on the official website of West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) - https://wbmcc.nic.in/

Procedure to check the WB NEET UG Counselling result is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://wbmcc.nic.in/

-Go to the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section

-Click on the link that reads 'WB NEET UG counselling 2021 round 1' available on the homepage

-Key in your roll number and date of birth to view your seat allotment result

-View the result and download a copy for future reference

According to the official notice released on the website, the admission for round 1 will be conducted from 10 to 12 February between 10 am to 4 pm.

The last date for the surrendering of seats for candidates admitted in Round 1 is till 12 February upto 4 pm. There will be no facility of seat surrendering in Round 2 or later and surrendered candidates cannot participate in any further counselling. Round 2 and Online Mop Up shall be done through fresh choice filling for all eligible applicants.

In order to secure admission, candidates have to physically report to the allotted college with the requisite original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopy of documents. Applicants also need to take a bond made on non-judicial stamp paper for not less than Rs 50. Candidates should also take the mentioned college fee at the time of admission.

The documents of candidates will be verified during the time of admission and if the college authority is satisfied with the documents and credentials, admission will be granted to the applicant.

