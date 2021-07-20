WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Class 10 DECLARED LIVE Updates: The WBBSE announced the the Madhyamik Result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference, how to check results on wbresults.nic.in at 10 am, pass percentage, direct link, check details here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik results on Tuesday, 20 July. The scorecards will be available on the official website - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am.

If students are unable to check their Class 10 Madhyamik results on official website owing to heavy traffic, they can also access their results on alternative websites like wbbse.wb.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

As per WBBSE's evaluation scheme, the Class 10 results have been prepared after giving full weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio. The first 50 percent marks have been given from Class 9 annual exam results while, the remaining 50 percent has been provided from Class 10 (internal assessments).

The President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said no merit list for results will be released this year. So, there will be no ranking system. Class 10 candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to the official website from 10 am on Tuesday.

Camp offices are scheduled to be held on 20 July 2021 (Tuesday) at 10 am for collection of admit card, mark sheet, and certificates of Madhyamik 2021 exam. All the heads of recognised Class 10 institutions or their authorised persons are hereby requested to attend their respective Camp Office to collect the same" said the West Bengal Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly in a letter sent to the Heads of institutions.

To check the Class 10 or Madhyamik results via SMS, candidates need to type WB (space) 10 (space) their roll number and send it to 54242 or 56263 or 58888. They will receive their scorecards on their phones once the result is declared.

- Name of student, school etc and their spelling. - Marks obtained in each subject and totaling of class 9 final and class 10 internal - Total of all subjects - Percentage calculation - Result status, pass or fail

The Madhyamaik 2021 result will act as the provisional marksheet. The final marksheet will also be similar, thus, if a student finds an error in the online result, they need to raise an objection with the officials and get it corrected. Students need to check the following in their results -

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference. However, the WB Madhyamik result 2021 link will be available at the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in at 10 am only.

The press conference of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has started. Kalayanmoy Ganguly, the President of WBBSE, will announce the Madhyamik 2021 results shortly.

This year, the pass percentage in WB Madhyamik exams is 100 percent. A total of 10,79,749 students had registered for the Madhyamik 2021 exam, of which around 46,5850 were boys and the remaining were girls.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 DECLARED LATEST Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the the Class 10 or Madhyamik Result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference. Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE President, informed that this year's pass percentage has been recorded at 100 percent.

The WB Madhyamik result 2021 link will be available at the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in at 10 am only.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik results on Tuesday, 20 July. The scorecards will be available on the official website - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am.

Since the Madhyamik results will be released on the basis of alternative assessment criteria in the absence of board exams as they were cancelled this year due to the COVIID-19 crisis, the board will not release any merit list.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, had earlier said in the notification that the marksheets will be released on 20 July.

What time will West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 be declared

"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Ganguly said in the notification.

Further in the notification, Ganguly added that candidates who are waiting for their results can avail them by logging in to the official website.

The West Bengal Class 10 result will be officially announced at a press conference at 9 am, however, the scorecards will be available for students on the official website from 10 am onward.

Steps to check Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Download your Madhyamik 2021 result

Students who want to improve their scores obtained through the alternative assessment criteria will be given an opportunity to appear in a written test whenever the government thinks fit to hold them. If they take the exam, marks obtained in it will be final.

Third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021:

Students can also access their results on alternative websites like wbbse.wb.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

The board also informed that concerned heads of schools will collect their students' pass certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am Tuesday. Students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

Earlier this year, the state board exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in the country.

As per WBBSE's evaluation scheme, the Class 10 results have been prepared after giving full weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio. The first 50 percent marks have been given from Class 9 annual exam results while, the remaining 50 percent has been provided from Class 10 (internal assessments).

Last year performance:

As many as 10,17,261 students had registered for the board exams last year and of them, 86.34 percent of students had qualified.

In 2020, WB Madhyamik results were released on 15 July. While Medinipur-East district had recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.59 percent, Medinipur-West came second with 92.16 percent.