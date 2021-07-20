live

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Class 10 results announced, pass percentage at 100%

WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Class 10 DECLARED LIVE Updates: The WBBSE announced the the Madhyamik Result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference, how to check results on wbresults.nic.in at 10 am, pass percentage, direct link, check details here

FP Staff July 20, 2021 09:31:54 IST
Auto refresh feeds
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Class 10 results announced, pass percentage at 100%

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

09:26 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Result announced, pass percentage at 100% 

This year, the pass percentage in WB Madhyamik exams is 100 percent. A total of 10,79,749 students had registered for the Madhyamik 2021 exam, of which around 46,5850 were boys and the remaining were girls.

Last year, 86.34% students had passed the exams. 
09:15 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Press conference begins

The press conference of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has started. Kalayanmoy Ganguly, the President of WBBSE, will announce the Madhyamik 2021 results shortly. 
09:02 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

WBBSE to announce Class 10 results at 9 am 

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference. However, the WB Madhyamik result 2021 link will be available at the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in at 10 am only. 
09:00 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

What to look for in the marksheet

The Madhyamaik 2021 result will act as the provisional marksheet. The final marksheet will also be similar, thus, if a student finds an error in the online result, they need to raise an objection with the officials and get it corrected. Students need to check the following in their results - 

- Name of student, school etc and their spelling.
- Marks obtained in each subject and totaling of class 9 final and class 10 internal
- Total of all subjects
- Percentage calculation
- Result status, pass or fail
08:43 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

How to check via results of Madhyamik 2021 exam SMS

To check the Class 10 or Madhyamik results via SMS, candidates need to type WB (space) 10 (space) their roll number and send it to 54242 or  56263 or 58888. They will receive their scorecards on their phones once the result is declared.
08:37 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Mark sheet of Madhyamik 2021 exam from today

Camp offices are scheduled to be held on 20 July 2021 (Tuesday) at 10 am for collection of admit card, mark sheet, and certificates of Madhyamik 2021 exam. All the heads of recognised Class 10 institutions or their authorised persons are hereby requested to attend their respective Camp Office to collect the same" said the West Bengal Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly in a letter sent to the Heads of institutions.
08:35 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

No merit list for Class 10 results this year

The President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said no merit list for results will be released this year. So, there will be no ranking system. Class 10 candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to the official website from 10 am on Tuesday.
08:15 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

WBBSE's Madhyamik exam evaluation criteria

As per WBBSE's evaluation scheme, the Class 10 results have been prepared after giving full weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio. The first 50 percent marks have been given from Class 9 annual exam results while, the remaining 50 percent has been provided from Class 10 (internal assessments).
08:12 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021:

If students are unable to check their Class 10 Madhyamik results on official website owing to heavy traffic, they can also access their results on alternative websites like wbbse.wb.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.
07:57 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Steps to check Madhyamik Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Download your Madhyamik 2021 result
07:40 (ist)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

West Bengal board to declare Class 10 results today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik results on Tuesday, 20 July. The scorecards will be available on the official website  - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 20, 2021 - 09:26 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Result announced, pass percentage at 100% 

This year, the pass percentage in WB Madhyamik exams is 100 percent. A total of 10,79,749 students had registered for the Madhyamik 2021 exam, of which around 46,5850 were boys and the remaining were girls.

Last year, 86.34% students had passed the exams. 

July 20, 2021 - 09:15 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Press conference begins

The press conference of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has started. Kalayanmoy Ganguly, the President of WBBSE, will announce the Madhyamik 2021 results shortly. 

July 20, 2021 - 09:02 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

WBBSE to announce Class 10 results at 9 am 

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference. However, the WB Madhyamik result 2021 link will be available at the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in at 10 am only. 

July 20, 2021 - 09:00 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

What to look for in the marksheet

The Madhyamaik 2021 result will act as the provisional marksheet. The final marksheet will also be similar, thus, if a student finds an error in the online result, they need to raise an objection with the officials and get it corrected. Students need to check the following in their results - 

- Name of student, school etc and their spelling.
- Marks obtained in each subject and totaling of class 9 final and class 10 internal
- Total of all subjects
- Percentage calculation
- Result status, pass or fail

July 20, 2021 - 08:43 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

How to check via results of Madhyamik 2021 exam SMS

To check the Class 10 or Madhyamik results via SMS, candidates need to type WB (space) 10 (space) their roll number and send it to 54242 or  56263 or 58888. They will receive their scorecards on their phones once the result is declared.

July 20, 2021 - 08:37 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Mark sheet of Madhyamik 2021 exam from today

Camp offices are scheduled to be held on 20 July 2021 (Tuesday) at 10 am for collection of admit card, mark sheet, and certificates of Madhyamik 2021 exam. All the heads of recognised Class 10 institutions or their authorised persons are hereby requested to attend their respective Camp Office to collect the same" said the West Bengal Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly in a letter sent to the Heads of institutions.

July 20, 2021 - 08:35 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

No merit list for Class 10 results this year

The President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said no merit list for results will be released this year. So, there will be no ranking system. Class 10 candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to the official website from 10 am on Tuesday.

July 20, 2021 - 08:15 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

WBBSE's Madhyamik exam evaluation criteria

As per WBBSE's evaluation scheme, the Class 10 results have been prepared after giving full weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio. The first 50 percent marks have been given from Class 9 annual exam results while, the remaining 50 percent has been provided from Class 10 (internal assessments).

July 20, 2021 - 08:12 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021:

If students are unable to check their Class 10 Madhyamik results on official website owing to heavy traffic, they can also access their results on alternative websites like wbbse.wb.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

July 20, 2021 - 07:57 (IST)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021:

Steps to check Madhyamik Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Download your Madhyamik 2021 result

Load More

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 DECLARED LATEST Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the the Class 10 or Madhyamik Result 2021 on Tuesday at 9 am in a press conference. Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE President, informed that this year's pass percentage has been recorded at 100 percent.

The WB Madhyamik result 2021 link will be available at the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in at 10 am only.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik results on Tuesday, 20 July. The scorecards will be available on the official website  - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am.

Since the Madhyamik results will be released on the basis of alternative assessment criteria in the absence of board exams as they were cancelled this year due to the COVIID-19 crisis, the board will not release any merit list.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, had earlier said in the notification that the marksheets will be released on 20 July.

What time will West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 be declared

"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Ganguly said in the notification.

Further in the notification, Ganguly added that candidates who are waiting for their results can avail them by logging in to the official website.

The West Bengal Class 10 result will be officially announced at a press conference at 9 am, however, the scorecards will be available for students on the official website from 10 am onward.

Steps to check Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Download your Madhyamik 2021 result

Students who want to improve their scores obtained through the alternative assessment criteria will be given an opportunity to appear in a written test whenever the government thinks fit to hold them. If they take the exam, marks obtained in it will be final.

Third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021:

Students can also access their results on alternative websites like wbbse.wb.gov.inindiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

The board also informed that concerned heads of schools will collect their students' pass certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am Tuesday. Students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

Earlier this year, the state board exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in the country.

As per WBBSE's evaluation scheme, the Class 10 results have been prepared after giving full weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio. The first 50 percent marks have been given from Class 9 annual exam results while, the remaining 50 percent has been provided from Class 10 (internal assessments).

Last year performance:

As many as 10,17,261 students had registered for the board exams last year and of them, 86.34 percent of students had qualified.

In 2020, WB Madhyamik results were released on 15 July. While Medinipur-East district had recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.59 percent, Medinipur-West came second with 92.16 percent.

Updated Date: July 20, 2021 09:31:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Mumbai: Western suburbs including Andheri, Bandra, Khar to face water supply disruption tomorrow
India

Mumbai: Western suburbs including Andheri, Bandra, Khar to face water supply disruption tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake maintenance work of the supply valve on July 13 between 10 am and 10 pm

Haryana extends lockdown till 26 July; night curfews to continue from 11 pm till 5 am on all days
India

Haryana extends lockdown till 26 July; night curfews to continue from 11 pm till 5 am on all days

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 percent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms

Delhi riots: Court calls probe 'callous and farcical', imposes Rs 25,000 fine on police
India

Delhi riots: Court calls probe 'callous and farcical', imposes Rs 25,000 fine on police

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav directed that the amount of fine be recovered from the SHO of Bhajanpura police station and his supervising officers, saying they 'miserably failed' in their statutory duties