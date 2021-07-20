WB Madhyamik Result 2021: 79 students score 697 marks in Class 10 exam, record-high pass percentage at 100%
West Bengal Class 10 students can check the results at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. SMS services and the mobile app to check the Madhyamik results can also be availed
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik 2021 exams on Tuesday. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent.
This year, as many as 10,79,749 students had registered for the Class 10 exam, of which, the number of boys were 4,65,850 while the remaining 6,13,899 were girls.
The results were announced on 20 July in a press conference by the President of WBBSE Kalayanmoy Ganguly.
West Bengal Class 10 students can check the results at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. They also need to keep the registration number ready so that they can check their results. SMS services and the mobile app to check the West Bengal Madhyamik results can also be availed.
Ganguly also informed that 79 of the board students have scored 697 out of 700 marks. This is also the highest score this year.
The Class 10 results have been calculated using an alternative assessment criteria. The Class 9 annual exam results will have 50 percent weightage in the results while internal assessment of class 10 will also account for 50 percent marks in the final results.
It was also informed by the board that a merit list will not be prepared. However, students can access their scorecards from the official websites. The Class 10 results are available on the website from 10 am today.
In 2020, 86.34 percent of students had passed the exam. The topper in the West Bengal Madhyamik 2020 exams was Arithra Pal. She had scored 694 marks out of 700 marks (99.14 percent).
also read
West Bengal Class 12 result to be declared on 22 July at wbresults.nic.in; all you need to know
The results will be available on official websites from 4 pm on 22 July. Students can also get their results through SMS or Mobile App from 4 pm
WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: 42,855 students get 90% and above; pass percentage at record high
WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: WBBSE released results of Class 10 or Madhyamik exam at wbresults.nic.in, Check on www.firstpost.com where to find admit card, marksheet, other details
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal board to release Class 10 results today at wbresults.nic.in
WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Date: WBBSE will be releasing its class 10, Madhyamik 2021 results on 20 July. When & Where to Check Scores on official site of West Bengal Board, wbresults.nic.in