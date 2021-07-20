West Bengal Class 10 students can check the results at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. SMS services and the mobile app to check the Madhyamik results can also be availed

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik 2021 exams on Tuesday. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent.

This year, as many as 10,79,749 students had registered for the Class 10 exam, of which, the number of boys were 4,65,850 while the remaining 6,13,899 were girls.

The results were announced on 20 July in a press conference by the President of WBBSE Kalayanmoy Ganguly.

West Bengal Class 10 students can check the results at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. They also need to keep the registration number ready so that they can check their results. SMS services and the mobile app to check the West Bengal Madhyamik results can also be availed.

Ganguly also informed that 79 of the board students have scored 697 out of 700 marks. This is also the highest score this year.

The Class 10 results have been calculated using an alternative assessment criteria. The Class 9 annual exam results will have 50 percent weightage in the results while internal assessment of class 10 will also account for 50 percent marks in the final results.

It was also informed by the board that a merit list will not be prepared. However, students can access their scorecards from the official websites. The Class 10 results are available on the website from 10 am today.

In 2020, 86.34 percent of students had passed the exam. The topper in the West Bengal Madhyamik 2020 exams was Arithra Pal. She had scored 694 marks out of 700 marks (99.14 percent).