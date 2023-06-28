Waterlogging, subways inundated: Fast-paced Mumbai comes to a standstill due to heavy rains

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Andheri subway had to be closed due to the excessive rain, according to civic officials. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a fatality caused by a tree collapse incident in the Malad suburb.

While local train traffic on the Central and Western Railway routes remained mostly unaffected, there were minor delays. Railway officials confirmed that trains were running a few minutes behind schedule, reported PTI.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Thane, following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/Xu1P4XDkgI — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/YRfX3RbO2v — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

#WATCH | | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai According to BMC, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/4DleXs1Zh1 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Several parts of Thane face acute waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, railway tracks inundated. Visuals from Thane Railway Station and the area around it. pic.twitter.com/QZf4gEJMdE — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted at Ketki pada in Dahisar East along three routes.

Within a 24-hour period, the BMC recorded 26 incidents of tree falls, 15 cases of short-circuits, and five instances of house collapse or partial collapse.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted further showers in Mumbai, with moderate to intense rainfall in isolated areas. Kaushal Doshi, a 38-year-old man, lost his life due to a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in Malad. He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The IMD Mumbai issued a ‘nowcast’ warning, stating that moderate to intense rain spells were expected at isolated places in Mumbai and other coastal districts.

In light of the heavy downpour, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials assessed the situation by visiting various locations, including the Mithi river bank in Bandra-Kurla Complex and the under-construction coastal road in Worli.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.