Water released from Pandoh dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district; residents, tourists told to avoid going near Beas river

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 12:24:21 IST

Shimla: A warning has been issued for tourists and people residing in low-lying areas not to go near the Beas River, as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, an official said.

Representational image. Reuters

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities have been releasing the water from Pandoh Dam since 9 am in view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir as heavy rain has caused huge inflow in Beas River, the official said.

BBMB authorities have informed the district administration that the outflow would increase gradually, and the release of water from the dam would continue till 3 pm on Tuesday. They added that tourists and the people residing in low-lying areas have been warned not to go near the river.

The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said residents can call 1077 in case of an emergency.


