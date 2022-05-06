Watch|Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi sings 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' to celebrate India-Israel ties

Halevi sang the song, amid cheers from the crowd, at an event organized by the Embassy of Israel in India to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who rose to fame for his work in the thriller series Fauda, hummed a few lines from the Hindi song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country. The actor was in India for his maiden visit.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Israeli series Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi sings a hindi song 'Yaara teri yaari' on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of Israel pic.twitter.com/mmx7mwfqfk — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Halevi sang the song, amid cheers from the crowd, at an event organized by the Embassy of Israel in India to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel. On the occasion, Halevi even treated audiences with a few lines from 'Tamally Ma'ak' .

Halevi, who is in India for the first time praised India for its creativity while teasing about his involvement in the first co-production between India and Israel. He also thanked the country for its warm hospitality and called it a "privilege" to finally visit the country in person.

Tsahi Halevi stated that Fauda was a hit in India and that they get a lot of positive social media feedback from the country. He added that the feedback was a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also present at the event and said that India had a long history of Jewish presence. He also added that Indian society is really enriched by the contributions of the Jewish community.

Speaking on the occasion, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon stated that Jews have been living in India in peace and security for over 2,000 years.

Fauda, a Netflix series depicts the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has had a successful run in India. Fauda, which in English means chaos, revolves around the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit of the Israeli Defence Forces, and his team.

The fourth season of the show is most likely scheduled to be aired next year, but Halevi is not part of it.