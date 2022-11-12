Watch: Zomato delivery agent dances in middle of road to make reel

Nowadays, videos of Zomato delivery executives have started going viral, thanks to their interesting and hilarious activities during working hours. Notably, they have become a saviour for many as Zomato delivery boys work almost round the clock to deliver our food after ordering from restaurants online. With that said, another video of a Zomato delivery person has now gone viral where he can be seen dancing in the middle of the road for making an Instagram reel. Shared on Twitter by a user named Mask, the video has invoked mixed reactions from people.

The 39-second video shows the delivery agent parking his scooter beside the road while further walking to the middle of the road and breaking into a dance. Showing some good and fast dance moves, the man perfectly matches his steps with the music.

Taking a jibe at the video, the user in his caption noted that while people think that their delivery is late due to traffic, the actual reason is something else.

Watch the video:

Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy: pic.twitter.com/2xTpuI8dYO — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) November 8, 2022



On the other hand, many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some appreciated the delivery boy’s dancing skills, some pointed toward the food getting cold and losing its freshness due to the delay. One user said, “Such a talent”, while another commented, “Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind.”

Another wrote, “Malinga with black hair waah.”

Check more reactions:

Khana thanda hogaya — ZEN MODE (@sindhutiwari) November 8, 2022

Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind. — #Jay #देशभक्ति है 🇮🇳 (@Dil_Se_Ree) November 8, 2022

That’s our state boys 😂🤣 — 🇮🇳 Arun 🇮🇳 (@arunmadhavuni) November 8, 2022

Mjhe lga tha struggle kr rhe, Ajse tip add krna band. — Yaman (@Oye_lambu) November 8, 2022

Nobody is telling him “Aap Mumbai aa rahe ho” though 🥲 — NEO (@normaly_abnorml) November 8, 2022

Good Performance Brother encourage those talent ✌️ — Rafi-JSPK©®❤️ (@MrLonel29996235) November 8, 2022



The video has so far grossed over 16,000 views and further grabbed several likes and comments. Notably, this is not the first time that a video of a Zomato delivery agent has gone viral. A few days back, another video surfaced where a delivery boy was seen dancing to a Garba song inside a residential complex. Seemingly after delivering his order, the man while walking toward the exit heard music and stopped for a brief dance on the same.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.