Telangana: A high-octane drama was witnessed in Hyderabad on Tuesday where founder and president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) YS Sharmila’s car was towed away by the police even as she was seated in it.

She was also detained by the cops for the second time in the last few hours as she proceeded to carry out a padayatra (foot march) towards Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday morning, Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the party’s protest rally and as she started her car, police brought in a crane that dragged the vehicle through the city’s streets.

Footages that have now gone viral show her sitting in her car as the crane dragged it and her supporters and mediapersons ran alongside.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Also, the cracked windshield of the vehicle was visible which was damaged in clash on Monday.

Shramila's supporters surrounded her car to prevent her from being detained but she locked herself in the vehicle and the police, who were called in, towed her Toyota SUV.

As she refused to come out of her car, they tow van lifted her vehicle and took it to SR Nagar Police Station with Sharmila seated inside.

Even after reaching at the police station, Sharmila denied coming out of her car. After several minutes of standoff, she got out of the vehicle and was taken inside the station where she was detained.

On Monday, the workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) - formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi - attacked Sharmila's convoy and broke the windshield and windows of her car at Chennaraopet in Warangal district.

The BRS workers were upset over Sharmila’s remarks against the party’s Narsampet MLA P Sudarshan Reddy. Recently during her Praja Prasthanam Yatra, she accused the lawmaker of corruption and asked people to remember how rich Reddy had become since being elected as a legislator.

"Why are you arresting me? I am the victim, not the accused here," Sharmila was heard shouting on Monday when she and supporters were being taken away by the cops.

Following the clash, police "temporarily cancelled" permission for the padyatra and sent Sharmila to Hyderabad with a police escort.

Sharmila said that for the past 223 days, she and her party leaders as well as representatives are holding a "peaceful" padyatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana.

With inputs from agencies

