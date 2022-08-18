What if we told you that it is possible for snakes to walk again? And yes, we said “again” because snakes used to have legs according to National Geographic.

And yes, we said 'again' because snakes used to have legs according to National Geographic. In fact, the genes used for growing limbs still exist in them.

Recently, a video was uploaded by YouTuber and engineer Allen Pan in which he literally designs robotic legs for a snake. And guess what, his design was successful. The snake did walk, and that too perfectly.

"Giving snakes their legs back," he titled his video. This video will surely make your jaw drop.

Here is the video:



In the video, Pan also talks about reptiles and aquatic animals with legs. He goes on to say that he will prove to the audiences that he is a snake lover. He first develops a rough design, and tests it on a stuffed toy snake. But this design fails. So, he comes up with another design, and names it “Snake legs 2.0.”

He visits pet stores to see how reptiles with legs walk. Using the visual data, he makes a supportable design. And, finally, the snake is seen using the robotic exoskeleton to walk.

This video has currently more than 3 million views, and above 141,000 likes. It has gathered huge attention from the people in the comment section.

Even YouTube commented, “Finally someone cares enough to give the snakes their legs back.”

“I have no idea how this man has enough confidence to just walk into a petco carrying a giant tube with legs.”, wrote a user.

To which, a person replied, “I've heard having a camera makes YouTubers less anxious to do stuff they wouldn't normally do, I've heard that and kind of seen it too. Maybe they're just insanely confident, maybe it's both.”

More than 3000 species of snakes are present on Earth. They are found everywhere except in Iceland, Antarctica, Greenland, New Zealand, and Ireland. Around 600 species are venomous, and only 200 have the ability to kill or significantly wound a human being.

Most snakes live on land, but there are around 70 species of them who live in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

