Watch: Youth from Gujarat revamps his car on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' theme, spends Rs 2 lakh

New Delhi: A youth from Surat, Gujarat, spent Rs 2 lakh to customise his car with the themes of Har Ghar Tiranga and "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The young man travelled from Surat to Delhi in order to raise awareness about the Government of India programme after having his car renovated on the aforesaid theme.

Siddharth is a resident of Surat in Gujarat and has reached Delhi from Surat on his personal vehicle. On his way, he distributed hundreds of flags to people and requested them to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' mission actively.

Siddharth Doshi's car has now become a centre of attraction for everyone in Delhi. The images of videos of car have gone viral on social media. People were seen getting photos taken with Siddharth's car.

"To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Sidharth Doshi told ANI.

Siddharth is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Har Ghar Tiranga and wanted to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

"We are celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' initiative. I am impressed with our PM Modi ji's initiative. I wanted to meet PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah and I have sought an appointment too," Siddharth Doshi told ANI.

In front of Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Siddharth appealed to people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

India will be celebrating the 76th Independence Day on 15 August and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervour.

The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices to make India free from British rule and to commemorate India's journey as a free nation.

Every year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year. This year, President Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India's highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on 14 August.

