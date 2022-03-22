Watch: Young Army aspirant whose midnight run went viral wants to be away from spotlight

Pradeep Mehra was first spotted by filmmaker Vinod Kapri who filmed him while he was running down a Noida road in middle of the night

The 19-year-old boy, whose 10-km midnight-run story made headlines, urged everyone to just let him concentrate on his dream.

Pradeep Mehra was first spotted by filmmaker Vinod Kapri who filmed him while he was running down a Noida road in middle of the night. His video clip made Pradeep an internet sensation overnight. Many people also came forward to help the young man who aims to join the Indian Army.

Kapri met the youngster again to see how he was doing and how he is dealing with the fame and attention, particularly from media. The filmmaker shared a video of his meeting with Mehra in which the youngster can be seen saying that he does not want attention as it might distract him from achieving his goal.

Sharing his views on the fame and popularity he has been getting, Mehra said that he does not want to appear as if he is flying too high. Focused on his goal, the 19-year-old said that the fame will distract him from reaching his goal. “If they give me too much fame, I won’t be able to focus on my goal. Hence, I don’t want to do too many interviews,” Pradeep Mehra could be heard saying in the video.

During the conversation, Mehra said something that can inspire many. He said that his success should make noise and not his hard work.

“Mehnat jo honi hai na meri, woh sunsaan mein honi chahiye, kamiyabi ki honi chahiye shor (My success should make noise and not the hard work I am doing),” Mehra said.

This morning @atulkasbekar took my address and with in few hours , a @PUMA sports kit with Running shoes, Apparels, backpack , socks was there at my door step for #PradeepMehra and with in no time we delivered it to him. Love you Atul ❤️

love you Tweeple❤️❤️

Thanks #Puma pic.twitter.com/MZws0nBd8L — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 21, 2022

The young man stressed that he doesn’t mind people sharing his recent viral video and sending him messages but also requested everyone to let him focus on his goal. Pradeep Mehra received not only fame but also assistance as a result of Kapri's video. To improve the boy's running experience, prominent film producer Atul Kasbekar came forward and sent him training shoes, clothes and a bag.

After watching the clip, Retired Army Lieutenant General Satish Dua also came forward to help the 19-year-old boy and spoke to recruitment officers around his hometown to help him achieve his goal. “Kids like him have the passion and need a small encouragement towards the right direction,” The Indian Express quoted Dua as saying.

Pradeep Mehra hails from Almora, Uttarakhand. He lives with his brother in Delhi and has been trying hard for the last two years to crack the recruitment test of Indian Army after failing to do it once.

