Watch: Woman prepares ice cream at home without using fancy equipment, leaves Anand Mahindra impressed

Ice cream is one of the most loved sweet delicacies among people. We tend to go to big brands when we want ice cream, knowing that these companies will serve quality items. While ice creams are produced professionally with the help of fancy equipment, it is possible to prepare these delicacies at home. This is exactly what a woman has done, and her creativity has received the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group. Mahindra shared a video clip on Twitter where an Indian woman can be seen making ice cream with her hands and tools that are present at her home.

In the video clip, the woman pours a hot ice cream mixture into a steel container. Then, she puts that container inside a larger cylindrical container and fills it with ice cubes. She ties a rope, attached to the ceiling fan, to the small container’s lid. The innovative woman switches on the fan to churn the container. After a while of doing so, she takes the ice cream out of the container and serves it in a glass bowl.

Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India…”

Have a look at this video here:

Viewers highly appreciated this innovative method of preparing an ice cream. A user commented that this is amazing and that the local recipes prepare the best Indian foods.

Some people also called it true entrepreneurship.

One account wrote, “I believe the power of the human will is strong enough to overcome any obstacle or difficulty that may come in the way of achieving one's goals.”

Many users also said that this happens only in India.

The video has a blend of creativity and skill; and has indeed proved the saying 'where there is a will, there is a way'.

