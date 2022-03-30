Watch: Woman hurls bomb at CRPF bunker in Kashmir’s Sopore; see video here

The fire caused due to the bomb was doused immediately. No injuries have been reported. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Sopore: A burqa-clad woman, who hurled a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified and will be arrested soon, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday.

“The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon,” Kumar told ANI. Yesterday, a burqa-clad woman was seen hurling a bomb at a CRPF bunker in Sopore.

The incident was captured on CRPF’s CCTV camera. In the CCTV footage, the women could be seen fleeing from the spot after hurling the bomb. The fire caused due to the bomb was doused immediately. No injuries have been reported. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a former journalist, and C category terrorist Hilal Ah Rah — were killed in an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar today.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that one of the killed terrorists was carrying a media Identity Card (ID). Rayees Ahmad Bhat was earlier a journalist and was running an online news portal ‘ValleyNews Service’ in Anantnag, added the police.

“Bhat had terrorist ranks in 2021. Two FIRs were already registered against him for terror crimes,” the police informed.

The second terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a ‘C’ categorised terrorist, said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that the two terrorists killed in the encounter were involved in several recent terror crimes, including killings of civilians.

