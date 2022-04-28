Watch: Woman cooks roti on car bonnet in Odisha’s Sonepur amid heatwave

The weather department has warned of heatwave condition persisting at many places across Odisha for the next four-five days

There seems to be no respite from the heatwave as temperatures continue to stay above 40 degree Celsius. Conditions have been such that the weather department has been issuing warnings even for states that usually don’t witness such extreme weather conditions.

But things have gone to another level for the people in Odisha. It is so hot there that people can make chapatis under the sun without fire! Yes, you read that right.

A video of the same, originally shot by a local news channel in Odisha's Sonepur, was uploaded on Twitter by Nilamadhab Panda, an award winning director and producer. In the clip, we can see a woman making a roti on a car bonnet. She even flips the roti to cook the other side. Even more astonishing is the fact that the roti actually gets cooked.

Take a look at the video here:

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

The clip has gone viral and has garnered over 72,000 views till date. Reacting to the video, a social media user from Kolkata wrote that they are experiencing similar weather conditions in the city and such an incident can happen in Kolkata as well.

I think in kolkata also we can make rotis on Car Bonnet.

We need immediate rain️⛈️ https://t.co/QQvz2NrOKN — Ashish Sharma (@AshishkrSharma) April 28, 2022

Another remarked how one could easily make 'dal and sabji' as well.

It's Indian sub-continent heat, in May month you will able to prepare dal and sabji also https://t.co/5DYHmxu2fC — kirti kumar Pandya (@kirtikumarpan85) April 27, 2022

A third user emphasised the need for using solar energy.

A user also replied to the video by showing someone making dosa on a scooter's seat! In the unverified video a man can be seen pouring dosa batter from a vessel on the seat of a scooter. Then he waits for some time and flips the dosa to evenly cook it from the both sides. Check it out here:

Hot weather ️ effect pic.twitter.com/QbwtaPwgnB — Chittaranjan Panda (@chittapandaa) April 25, 2022

According to an ABP Live report, classroom teaching in both undergraduate and post graduate courses in higher education institutions that come under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Department of Odisha will be suspended till 2 May.

The report also mentioned that the weather department has warned about heatwave condition persisting at many places across the state for the next four-five days.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.