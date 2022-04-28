Watch: Woman cooks roti on car bonnet in Odisha’s Sonepur amid heatwave
The weather department has warned of heatwave condition persisting at many places across Odisha for the next four-five days
There seems to be no respite from the heatwave as temperatures continue to stay above 40 degree Celsius. Conditions have been such that the weather department has been issuing warnings even for states that usually don’t witness such extreme weather conditions.
But things have gone to another level for the people in Odisha. It is so hot there that people can make chapatis under the sun without fire! Yes, you read that right.
A video of the same, originally shot by a local news channel in Odisha's Sonepur, was uploaded on Twitter by Nilamadhab Panda, an award winning director and producer. In the clip, we can see a woman making a roti on a car bonnet. She even flips the roti to cook the other side. Even more astonishing is the fact that the roti actually gets cooked.
Take a look at the video here:
Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub
— NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022
The clip has gone viral and has garnered over 72,000 views till date. Reacting to the video, a social media user from Kolkata wrote that they are experiencing similar weather conditions in the city and such an incident can happen in Kolkata as well.
I think in kolkata also we can make rotis on Car Bonnet.
We need immediate rain️⛈️ https://t.co/QQvz2NrOKN
— Ashish Sharma (@AshishkrSharma) April 28, 2022
Another remarked how one could easily make 'dal and sabji' as well.
It's Indian sub-continent heat, in May month you will able to prepare dal and sabji also https://t.co/5DYHmxu2fC
— kirti kumar Pandya (@kirtikumarpan85) April 27, 2022
A third user emphasised the need for using solar energy.
A user also replied to the video by showing someone making dosa on a scooter's seat! In the unverified video a man can be seen pouring dosa batter from a vessel on the seat of a scooter. Then he waits for some time and flips the dosa to evenly cook it from the both sides. Check it out here:
Hot weather ️ effect pic.twitter.com/QbwtaPwgnB
— Chittaranjan Panda (@chittapandaa) April 25, 2022
According to an ABP Live report, classroom teaching in both undergraduate and post graduate courses in higher education institutions that come under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Department of Odisha will be suspended till 2 May.
The report also mentioned that the weather department has warned about heatwave condition persisting at many places across the state for the next four-five days.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi: No respite from heatwave today, maximum temperature to be 42 degrees Celsius
The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, IMD said
Mercury set to rebound in Delhi, but no heatwave likely for 2-3 days
The mercury is predicted to breach the 40-degree mark on Monday amid clear skies and gradually rise to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday
Heatwave in India: April cruellest month for India in 2022 so far as blazing sun sizzles country
Heatwave in India: The trend of unusually hot weather continues to prevail throughout April right upto the end of the month