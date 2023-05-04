WATCH: 'Will declare you terrorist in a second', Bihar cop threatens teacher

A Bihar police officer has now come under fire after a video of him went viral on social media. The clip has been widely shared on the internet, and the police officer can be seen threatening a man. He can be heard saying, “Will declare you a terrorist in a second.”

The viral incident took place in the Jamui district of the state, which is some 165 kms from the capital Patna. A teacher, along with his family members, visited the Jamui police station to settle a dispute.

In the video, Rajesh Sharan, the police officer, can be seen lashing out at the teacher and his family members, who came to the police station to resolve a dispute, but arrived three days late, as per media reports.

It can be seen that the police officer before getting up and threatening the teacher said, “Don’t speak much…It is our job to declare people terrorists. Will declare you a terrorist in a second.”

Watch the video:

ज़्यादा मत बोलो, टेररिस्ट बनाना हम लोगों का काम है,2 मिनट में टेररिस्ट बना देंगे ,काल मंडरा रहे है तुम्हारे ऊपर क्या होनहार पुलिस है बिहार की.. गैंगस्टरों से मार खाकर आती है और ग़रीबों पर ज़ोर आज़माती है pic.twitter.com/pOGM1XG8p7 — Shalini kumawat ( हिन्द की नारी ) (@ShaliniKumawat0) May 2, 2023

Rajesh Sharan was miffed by the teacher for arriving three days late to the police station. The teacher can be seen in the video putting across his point, but the police officer lost his temper.

The Jamui police has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The shocking display of the police officer drew sharp reactions from people on social media.

With inputs from agencies

