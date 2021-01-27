Watch: What happened during the tractor rally in Delhi
The Delhi Police has filed 22 FIRs in connection with the violence, and detained 200 protestors on the charges of damaging public property and rioting.
The tractor rally held by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on January 26 in Delhi started off at around 9 am, when farmers belonging to various unions began entering the capital from three different locations—Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.
Permission for the rally by Delhi Police had been given for specific routes, and after the Republic Day parade was over. Some groups, however, entered the outer ring road and managed to reach Red Fort and ITO by 2 pm, after breaching police barricades. A clash ensued at various places between the farmers and the police personnel, culminating in a major confrontation at Red Fort and ITO, where one farmer lost his life after his tractor turned turtle. Farmers, however, claimed he lost control after being shot in the head by police. A group of farmers climbed up the Red Fort and hoisted the saffron Nishan Sahib flag on one of the masts.
At both places, the protestors were lathicharged and lobbed with teargas, which resulted in retaliation with farmers charging at the police with sticks and rods. Several police personnel and farmers were left injured in the clash.
The rally itself began with no major incidents at the border areas. As they made their way into the capital, the farmer convoys were welcomed by Delhi residents with flowers and fruits.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 different farm unions, has distanced itself from the "violent elements" in the rally, in a statement released on 26th evening.
“We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the Parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts," the statement said.
The Delhi Police has filed 22 FIRs in connection with the violence, and detained 200 protestors on the charges of damaging public property and rioting.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Farmer unions call off Budget day march to Parliament in wake of Delhi violence, plan hunger strike for 30 Jan
A farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal claimed that over two lakh tractors and lakhs of people participated in Tuesday's parade and 99.9% of the protesters were peaceful
Farmers' tractor rally: Violence in Delhi kills one as section of protesters storm Red Fort; 86 cops, over 1,000 agrarians injured
The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions leading the protests, disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade and alleged that some "anti-social elements" infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement
From teargas on Delhi border to clashes at Red Fort, how R-Day tractor rally devolved into chaos
Six DTC buses and five police vehicles were damaged in the clashes that broke out at ITO during the farmers' tractor rally in the Delhi-NCR, according to an FIR registered in connection with the incident