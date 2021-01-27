Watch: What happened during the tractor rally in Delhi

The Delhi Police has filed 22 FIRs in connection with the violence, and detained 200 protestors on the charges of damaging public property and rioting.

The tractor rally held by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on January 26 in Delhi started off at around 9 am, when farmers belonging to various unions began entering the capital from three different locations—Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Permission for the rally by Delhi Police had been given for specific routes, and after the Republic Day parade was over. Some groups, however, entered the outer ring road and managed to reach Red Fort and ITO by 2 pm, after breaching police barricades. A clash ensued at various places between the farmers and the police personnel, culminating in a major confrontation at Red Fort and ITO, where one farmer lost his life after his tractor turned turtle. Farmers, however, claimed he lost control after being shot in the head by police. A group of farmers climbed up the Red Fort and hoisted the saffron Nishan Sahib flag on one of the masts.

At both places, the protestors were lathicharged and lobbed with teargas, which resulted in retaliation with farmers charging at the police with sticks and rods. Several police personnel and farmers were left injured in the clash.

The rally itself began with no major incidents at the border areas. As they made their way into the capital, the farmer convoys were welcomed by Delhi residents with flowers and fruits.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 different farm unions, has distanced itself from the "violent elements" in the rally, in a statement released on 26th evening.

“We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the Parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts," the statement said.

