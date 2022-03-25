Watch: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kashmiri Hindu community in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had felicitated Agnihotri and congratulated the director and his entire team for producing such a wonderful film

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal today, 25 March. During the visit, Chouhan and Agnihotri planted a few trees "in memory of the dead and victims of the Kashmir Genocide." This initiative took place under the One Plant A Day mission.

Taking to his social media handles, The Kashmir Files director thanked Chouhan for agreeing to his suggestions and naming the plants as Shiva, Sharda and Shyama.

“Today in Bhopal, under the brilliant #OnePlantAday mission of @ChouhanShivraj, we planted trees in the memory of the dead & victims of Kashmir Genocide. I thank CM that on my suggestion he agreed to name the plants as ‘Shiva’, ‘Sharda’ and ‘Shyama’ (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee),” Agnihotri’s post read.

Agnihotri also met the Kashmiri Hindu community in Bhopal and requested them to join him in the tree plantation drive as a tribute to the sacrifices made by their community.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan thanked Agnihotri for bringing forward the pain and suffering that the Kashmiri Pandit community had endured in the 1990s through his film.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had felicitated Agnihotri and congratulated The Kashmir Files director and his entire team for producing such a wonderful film. Chouhan also urged everyone to watch the movie.

Agnihotri acknowledged Chouhan's gesture and praised the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for his sensitivity towards the pain and suffering of Kashmiri Hindus. Agnihotri also stated that he believed Chauhan was the first politician to call the exodus a "genocide".

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. The story inspired by true events and based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It has been declared tax-free in states such as Bihar, Tripura, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The film has shattered several box office records since it released on 11 March. The Kashmir Files has become the highest-grossing Hindi film since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020 and earned over Rs 200 crore till date.