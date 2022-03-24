The Kashmir Files has beaten the collection of the earlier pandemic era blockbuster, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, and is currently the most successful Hindi film to release since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

The much-talked about movie The Kashmir Files has shattered many box office records since its release on 11 March. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has now created history in the entertainment industry by becoming the first film this year to enter the Rs 200-crore club.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that The Kashmir Files has beaten the collection of the earlier pandemic era blockbuster, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, and is currently the most successful Hindi film to release since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. The film earned just over Rs 10 crore on Wednesday to take its total earnings to Rs 200 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2022

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. The story, which is inspired by true events, is based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandit community. On 18 March, the film had crossed the Rs 100-crore mark just seven days after its release.

The movie continues to rake in money almost two weeks after his release. The success of The Kashmir Files has also dampened the box-office collections of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon-starrer Bachchan Paandey, which failed to leave a mark on audiences.

Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi play pivotal roles in The Kashmir Files. Apart from that, Chinmay Mandlekar is seen as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), while Puneet Issar essays the role as DGP Hari Narain in the film.

The Kashmir Files has been produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri himself under the banners of IAmBuddha, Zee Studios, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.