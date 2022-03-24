The Kashmir Files enters Rs 200-crore club; becomes highest-grossing film since start of pandemic
The Kashmir Files has beaten the collection of the earlier pandemic era blockbuster, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, and is currently the most successful Hindi film to release since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.
The much-talked about movie The Kashmir Files has shattered many box office records since its release on 11 March. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has now created history in the entertainment industry by becoming the first film this year to enter the Rs 200-crore club.
Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that The Kashmir Files has beaten the collection of the earlier pandemic era blockbuster, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, and is currently the most successful Hindi film to release since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. The film earned just over Rs 10 crore on Wednesday to take its total earnings to Rs 200 crore.
Check out the updated box office collection of The Kashmir Files here
#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2022
The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. The story, which is inspired by true events, is based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandit community. On 18 March, the film had crossed the Rs 100-crore mark just seven days after its release.
The movie continues to rake in money almost two weeks after his release. The success of The Kashmir Files has also dampened the box-office collections of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon-starrer Bachchan Paandey, which failed to leave a mark on audiences.
Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi play pivotal roles in The Kashmir Files. Apart from that, Chinmay Mandlekar is seen as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), while Puneet Issar essays the role as DGP Hari Narain in the film.
The Kashmir Files has been produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri himself under the banners of IAmBuddha, Zee Studios, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Off-centre | The Kashmir Files creates a new language and aesthetics of protest
‘The Kashmir Files’ is a moment of reckoning for India. It is almost as if a civilisation is about to find its voice
Anupam Kher on success of The Kashmir Files: 'It's gone beyond everything I've done in my 500+ film career'
"The Kashmir Files is not anti-Muslim. It is anti-terrorism. As a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the terrorists targeted Muslims as well as Hindus. In Pakistan, so many Muslims are killed on a regular basis by terrorists," says Anupam Kher.
Explained: Why Aamir Khan is being trolled on Twitter for his positive response to The Kashmir Files
Aamir Khan is one of the few mainstream Bollywood voices to come out in support of The Kashmir Files. Why is he then being trolled on Twitter for his positive response to the film?