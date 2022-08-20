A video from Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai is winning hearts online. In the video, visually impaired students of the school can be seen successfully breaking a hanging clay pot in celebration of Dahi Handi

A video from Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai has been winning hearts. In the footage, visually impaired students of the school can be seen successfully breaking a hanging clay pot as part of this year's Dahi Handi celebrations. The clip was shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises. Dahi Handi is celebrated to mark incidents from Lord Krishna's childhood when he, along with his friends, made a human pyramid to reach an earthen pot filled with butter. Lord Krishna successfully breaks it and distributes the butter among themselves. The earthen pot was hung far above from the ground by mother Yashoda so that Krishna cannot steal the butter anymore. He was notorious for stealing butter in his childhood.

In the video, the students can be seen making a human pyramid. A little boy mounts on the top of other students, and reaches the top. Then, he grabs the hanging pot, and breaks it a little amid the claps and cheers. It can be seen that the water is pouring down from the pot as the students begin to climb down.

“On the occasion of Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works.”, Goenka tweeted.

A user commented, “I can proudly say that I am an ex-student of Victoria Memorial School for the blind. Whatever little bit I achieve in my life is because of my school. Mam dedicated her life for our school. Sir, please convey my regards to mam.”.

This video has immensely inspired people. “This is so inspiring, nothing is impossible!”, one person wrote.

The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind (VMSB) was established in 1902 to create a bright and sustainable future for the visually impaired boys. The institute provides skill development, holistic education, and self-empowerment.

It offers free of cost education to its students up to class 8. It also provides vocation-based training programmes like computer operations and massage therapy to the students. Extra-curricular activities like training in handicrafts, music, sports, boarding, and lodging are also conducted for the students.

