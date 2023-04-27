WATCH: Viral video surfaces moments after Maoists blew up DRG vehicle In Dantewada
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gave a shoulder to and carried the mortal remains of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and said that sacrifices of DRG personnel will not go in vain.
A purported video capturing the moment after Maoists blew up the DRG vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) surfaced on social media.
In the video, a voice can be heard amid the gunfire stating, “ud gaya, pura ud gaya,”.
#WATCH | Viral video surfaces showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
(Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/6UXfOOhz5c
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel carries the mortal remains of a police personnel, who lost his life in an IED attack by Naxalites during a wreath-laying ceremony.
After paying homage to the martyred personnel who died in the Naxal attack on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the sacrifices of the jawans will not go in vain and the fight against Naxalites will be intensified.
The CM lent his shoulder to the mortal remains of one of the jawans on the way to a vehicle in which the mortal remains were being shifted to the native places of the deceased.
At least 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gives shoulder, carries the mortal remains of a DRG jawan who lost his life in an IED attack by Naxals in Dantewada. pic.twitter.com/a5HGYquGer
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Amid cries and loud chanting of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, wreaths were laid on Thursday at the mortal remains of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver who died in a blast. Women, children and other family members of the deceased were seen crying while women security personnel were trying to console them.
“Now, there is no need to go to Sukma to reach Jagargunda as roads have been built from Aranpur and Bhairamgarh to reach there. Puvarti (in Bijapur district), which is called the headquarters of Hidma (dreaded Naxal commander), has now been surrounded from all sides (by security force camps),” he said.
Baghel said roads were being constructed in the interior pockets of Bastar division and police camps were being set up.”People’s confidence in the government has grown. Naxalites were pushed to the back foot, and such an attack has happened after a gap of two years which was carried out by them out of disappointment,” he added.
— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 27, 2023
Asked about the government’s claims to have contained Naxal activities, Baghel said, “Earlier, jawans were attacked in their camps, but now jawans have been taking on Naxalites in the forests after carrying out search operations.
Now our jawans do not lose their lives in camps.”He said Naxalites carry out their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) in summer when the visibility increases in the forest as leaves and grasses get dried.
This period is suitable both for the security forces and Naxalites, but this time the security personnel suffered more loss, the Congress leader said. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and other leaders also attended the wreath-laying ceremony and paid tribute to the martyred personnel.
With inputs from agencies.
