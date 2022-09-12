In the video, a Railway Protection Force personnel can be seen helping a specially-abled child to get on board a train. The incident came to light after a video, which is buzzing over the internet, was shared by IAS Officer Supriya Sahu

Time and again, the internet has brought several heart-melting videos and pictures, which not only touch your soul but also reside in your consciousness. Continuing the trajectory, a video is making rounds on the internet, which is being emotionally rewarded online.

In the video, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel can be seen helping a specially-abled child to get on board a train. The incident came to light after a video, which is buzzing over the internet, was shared by IAS Officer Supriya Sahu. The government official identified the RPF personnel as Sub Inspector Saravanan and revealed that the incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhachalam town.

While sharing the video, the IAS officer wrote in the caption, “Wonderful gesture by Mr. Saravanan, SI, RPF. He carried a passenger with special needs and helped him to board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him.” The video opens by showing the specially-abled boy, who is being helped to get up from his wheelchair at the entrance of the train that he has to board.

The sub-inspector can be supporting the boy by holding him through his shoulders and then step him up the train. A woman, already inside the train, can be seen pulling him in. After a few seconds, the RPF official can be seen lifting the boy in his hands and dropping him to his seat.

There is no denying the fact that the video has touched millions of hearts on the internet. However, the comments section received a mixed response. While many praised the RPF for lending out his helping hand and exhibiting the duties of a true public servant, several blamed the government for not having better facilities and keeping the differently-abled people in mind.

One user commented, “What that man did is certainly commendable. But we don’t need more people like him, what we need is better infrastructure for specially-abled people. Such people at present can’t even think of traveling in public transport because of the lack of basic facilities.”

Another commented, “The gesture is indeed full of humanity but we need a barrier-free transportation system more than people with gold hearts. What would be the need to put both into misery if we have ramps to board a train at each railway station in India?”

A third commented, “While I appreciate the thoughtfulness, from what I understand, persons with disabilities would rather do things for themselves. But the infrastructure & system does not support it despite policies in place. Please push for universal accessibility.”

So far, the video has been played more than 36,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 likes.

