In a shocking incident, water-logged roads during the flood-like scenario in Bihar forced the villagers to improvise and take a sick person to the hospital on a boat made of plastic containers, bamboo sticks, and ropes.

There is no denying the fact that desperate times call for desperate measures. This expression sits perfectly with the recent turn of events in Bihar. In a shocking incident, water-logged roads during the flood-like scenario in Bihar forced the villagers to improvise and take a sick person to the hospital on a boat made of plastic containers, bamboo sticks, and ropes. Yes, that’s true. The video, which belongs to Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, was shared by news agency ANI on their official Twitter account. Reportedly, the district lacks the proper system to ferry patients to the hospital during the floods, and now the emergence of this video appears to be proving those claims.

While posting the now-viral video, the news agency wrote in the captions, “Bihar: People in a flood-affected village in Bhagalpur district made a makeshift boat to carry a patient to a hospital.” The clip opens by showing a patient lying on a makeshift boat made out of water barrels, ropes and bamboo. While two men can be seen pushing the boat through knee-deep water, one can be seen sitting next to the patient in the boat as holding the saline bottle in his hands. The news agency quoted the village head as saying, “Ganga Mandal was severely ill. He was taken to a camp and was given primary treatment. He was further taken to the hospital. Villagers made the boat in absence of any other facility. We do not have a proper boat.”

#WATCH | Bihar: People in a flood-affected village in Bhagalpur district made a makeshift boat to carry a patient to hospital pic.twitter.com/rI6QyZrCZY — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022



Meanwhile, in a similar situation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, a cloudburst was reported on 2 September, triggering a flash flood in the region. News agency ANI dropped a series of pictures on its Twitter handle, which exhibits several buildings damaged and vehicles washed away. As per the media reports, the NDRF, local authorities, and fire brigade immediately reached the spot to provide relief. While there haven’t been any casualties reported so far, reportedly 15 houses and three shops were partially damaged and 45 sheep and goats went missing. The news agency wrote in the caption, “Himachal Pradesh | Debris, destruction witnessed in wake of flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in Khanyara village of Dharamshala.”

Himachal Pradesh | Debris, destruction witnessed in wake of flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in Khanyara village of Dharamshala Heavy rains triggered flash flood here. Shops, electricity transformers swept away. Loss still being estimated, but we're sure they're high: A local pic.twitter.com/ar3Ga1Jr0G — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022



A local said, “Heavy rains triggered flash flood here. Shops, electricity transformers swept away. Loss still being estimated, but we’re sure they’re high”. This comes a week after the state witnessed the death of six people and 13 were feared to be dead in different incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

