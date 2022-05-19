Watch: Villagers pelt stones at tiger cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, internet seeks action

In one of the videos posted by Adil, a group of villagers could be heard shouting while a tiger cub could be seen running away from the crowd. 'Catch it, catch it,' the locals could be heard saying. Another clip posted by the user shows the cub being attacked by stones while a person asks to not harm it but others insist on capturing the feline.

Two tiger cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni were seriously injured after villagers pelted stones on them. In videos that went viral, a tiger cub could be seen running away while stones are being thrown at it. The incident has irked social media users.

A Twitter user shared a photograph of two tiger cubs and informed that the duo were spotted by Belgaon villagers near a pond while they were on their way to collect tendu leaves. Later, the forest department and Pench Tiger Reserve officials were notified.

In one of the videos posted by Adil, a group of villagers could be heard shouting while a tiger cub could be seen running away from the crowd. "Catch it, catch it," the locals could be heard saying. Another clip posted by the user shows the cub being attacked by stones while a person asks to not harm it but others insist on capturing the feline.

According to a PTI report, a team of forest department officials rescued two cubs. Chief conservator of forest (Seoni circle) SS Udde told the news agency that the cubs were around 14 to 15 months old and might have come there to drink water.

He added that the villagers surrounded them with sticks and soon police and forest officials reached the spot. Udde further said that a rescue team was also called from Pench Tiger Reserve, who came, caged and later took the cubs to Kanha rescue centre.

Sharing a video of the incident, actor Raveena Tandon wrote, "Vote banks come first. There is no humanity left in this world. Hope those “empowered” humans pelting stones on a lil baby, burn in hell."

Several others also reacted to the incident saying 'strict legal action should be taken against the culprit'.

