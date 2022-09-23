Foresters truly play a crucial role in providing comfort and help to wild animals. Recently, Tamil Nadu foresters in Pandalur, Nilgiris helped a two-week-old baby elephant in reuniting with its mother.

The video of this adorable creature was shared on Twitter by Supriya Sahu, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. In the clip, a forester puts some water on the baby elephant via his palms while it lies down on the ground. It appears to be enjoying it and shows playfulness in its body language just like a human infant or toddler does. It took the forest officials a whole day to track down the infant’s mother.

While praising the Tamil Nadu foresters for their efforts, Supriya Sahu wrote in the caption, “The exercise which lasted the whole day successfully tracked the mother elephant and got the lost baby back to the loving care of the mother.”

Have a look at this video here:

In an incredibly swift action today, #TNforesters in Pandalur in Nilgiris united a two weeks old baby elephant with the mother. The excercise which lasted the whole day successfully tracked the mother elephant and got the lost baby back to the loving care of the mother.Kudos 👍 pic.twitter.com/JGWoeZyzXo — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 21, 2022



In the comment section, many people were overwhelmed by the cuteness of the baby elephant and some wondered how it got separated from its mother. A user wrote, “Wonder how she got separated from the group when elephants are known to be highly protective about their little ones.”

This baby is so tiny and adorable. Wonder how she got separated from the group when elephants are known to be higly protective about their little ones. Very surprising. But anyways, all’s well that ends well. 🙏😊 — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) September 21, 2022



The efforts by the foresters were highly appreciated by the people. “Incredible work, this is truly amazing,” a person said.

Incredible work this is truly amazing. 🙏 — Vinod Jacob (@vinodblru) September 22, 2022



Some people were wondering why the mother elephant abandoned her baby.

Incomprehensible! Why would an elephant mother abandon her baby? — Bipin_K (@BipinChandranK) September 21, 2022



A user stated that if the forest officials wouldn’t have been timely, then the baby elephant could have been killed by other animals.

Absolutely correct & timely action by forest officials otherwise d baby could have been killed by wild animals too. Bravo team 👏 — Richierich (@Richie00052755) September 22, 2022



In the follow up tweet, Supriya shared the video of the baby elephant’s mother taking a mud bath with it after the reunion.

The two weeks old baby elephant was safely and successfully united with the mother in Pandalur in Nilgiris by #TNForesters. So heartwarming to see the mother taking mud bath with her new born as if celebrating the reunion ❤️#elephants pic.twitter.com/i3rwJbB3pe — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 21, 2022



Some people commented that the mother elephant thanked humans for the reunion.

She also thanks the humans for reunion — sarath (@SarathR72) September 22, 2022



According to the International Elephant Foundation, the elephants take mud baths to protect themselves from the sun and to remove bugs and ticks from their skin. Interestingly, elephants can recognise themselves in the mirror, it is something that very few animals are capable of doing according to National Geographic.

