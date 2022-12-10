Watch video: Student rides in auto-rickshaw in York city of England

Auto-rickshaws are very popular in India, and many of us depend on this three-wheeler vehicle for commuting to our work place, school, home, etc. However, spotting an auto-rickshaw in England is surprising. Recently, a video has been shared on Instagram in which an auto-rickshaw can be seen manoeuvred on the streets of York, England. The footage was filmed by a student of University of York, who is originally from Mumbai, while he was sitting inside the desi vehicle. The buildings and people walking on the footpath can be seen as the driver of an auto-rickshaw drives the three-wheeler through the city.

The video was posted on Instagram by the driver of an auto-rickshaw who is from Mumbai as well. In his caption, the three-wheeler driver stated that it was a decent day to get out in a rickshaw that day. He further said that it was great for him to meet the passenger, who shot the video, and take him for a ride through the city of York for some Mumbai vibes.

Have a look at this video here:

The clip won the hearts of many people. The passenger commented, “Thank you so much for the ride again brother.” A user sarcastically asked, “Brother, how much will it cost to go to Bandra station?”

This is not the first time that the three-wheeler driver has posted a video of his rickshaw ride. In September as well, he had uploaded a video in which he was seen driving his auto on the streets of York city.

Have a look at this clip here:

In the video, the beautiful British infrastructure of the city can be witnessed as the vehicle moves, and people can be seen going about their everyday life. In the caption, he wrote that he is riding this humble rickshaw through York on a glorious day.

Recently, he posted a photo of his auto-rickshaw standing on the street of York city. Behind the photo, York Minster can be seen.

Have a look at this post:

In the caption, he wrote that York is almost freezing but this city is even more beautiful during the winter with its majestic architecture.

