Watch video: Ratan Tata visits Taj Hotel without any security in Nano, wins hearts

Ratan Tata is among the most well-known industrialists in India. One of his most notable contributions has been the Tata Nano, which grabbed eyeballs for its price tag of Rs 1 lakh and helped many Indians in fulfilling their dream of buying a car. Now, the Tata Trusts Chairman has become the talk of the internet as he arrived at a hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano.

A viral video that was shared on Instagram, shows the business tycoon arriving at the Taj Hotel in Nano car. The simplicity of the industrialist has won the hearts of social media users.

Have a look at the video here:

The reel has got 1.9 million views and has been liked by more than 1,37,000 people. Reacting to the reel, a social media user wrote that everyone needed to learn a lot from him.

Another wrote how he wanted the legendary nano car to be back. “He is the best example who believes what he has built. Look at him travelling in Nano this is the most inspirational thing I have ever come across. Simplicity at its Best. #ratantatasir,” wrote a third user.

A user from Punjab wrote that Ratan Tata inspires others to be like him and called him a legend. The pocket-friendly car was launched in 2008 and Ratan Tata had even shared a throwback picture of the car, a few days ago.

Explaining his motivation behind the production of Tata Nano, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons said that the car aimed to make road travel safer for Indian families.

Pitched into the market as the country’s most affordable car, the Nano’s slow death in 2018 was attributed to marketing failure, safety concerns along with a decline in the demand for cheap cars.

What are your thoughts on Ratan Tata's simplicity?

