India

Watch: Video of woman ‘assaulting’ Zomato delivery executive goes viral

In a shocking incident, a Zomato delivery executive was thrashed by a woman in the middle of the road

FP Trending August 24, 2022 11:31:41 IST
Watch: Video of woman ‘assaulting’ Zomato delivery executive goes viral

A video of a woman assaulting Zomato delivery man is going viral. Twitter/@bogas04

In a shocking incident, a Zomato delivery executive was thrashed by a woman in the middle of the road. The video opens with the woman repeatedly beating the delivery partner with her shoes. As per the text attached to the clip, the delivery boy was “crying and terrified” that he would lose his job. The text read, “Hi Zomato care Zomato, the delivery executive got assaulted while delivering my order (#4267443050). Some woman took the order from him and started hitting him with her footwear. He came to my place crying and terrified that he would lose his job.” The clip was shared by the person, whose order was taken by the woman in question

In a follow-up tweet, the person said that he tried getting in touch with the customer support team at Zomato but “they weren't able to understand and weren't helpful.”

And, when the person said that he doesn’t care about the order wants justice for the delivery man, the customer care support said “tell the rider to contact rider support.”

“He tried that but they didn't understand Kannada, and of course, he was scared to lose his job,” he added.

The person added, “I am tweeting so that the DE gets justice and job security. I asked the customer representative to connect me with their superior to explain it better. Please look into this urgently and help him.”

The food delivery company acknowledged the Twitter thread and said, “Hi there, thanks for sharing this. We are getting this checked.”

The post has garnered a mixed response from social media users, who claimed that how such incidents go unreported. Many made a boycott call for Zomato if the company doesn’t take action against it. One user wrote, “Let’s boycott Zomato until it takes some action and protects their delivery partners. These are boys who deliver my food too. Can’t imagine them getting harassed like this, irrespective of any gender.”

Several others asked all not to jump to a conclusion, as there is no audio in the video, making it unclear to learn the reason behind the incident.

A user commented, “Why would you post something without audio and claim injustice? I am not saying she was right, but we need to know the context. In the clip, he seems to be apologetic, who knows what he said/did? Post with the audio and then people can decide.”

“Please do help him” stated a few on the social media platform.

What do you have to say about the incident?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 24, 2022 11:33:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

Hundreds of ducks surround car; leave internet in splits
World

Hundreds of ducks surround car; leave internet in splits

A video, which has been shared on Reddit, shows hundreds of ducks circling around a white Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MVP). They are completely blocking the car’s way.

Viral: One man fights off 20 people; internet compares him to Neo from The Matrix
World

Viral: One man fights off 20 people; internet compares him to Neo from The Matrix

The clip was shared with the caption, “Bro just won a 20 v 1”. Two devil-faced emojis were also added at the end of the caption. The footage has garnered over 2.5 million views.

Old video of jaguar hunting crocodile goes viral; watch
World

Old video of jaguar hunting crocodile goes viral; watch

In the video, the jaguar stalks the crocodile for some time while hiding in the bushes. Then, it jumps into the river to attack the giant reptile.