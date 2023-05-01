WATCH: Video of solar-powered 7-seater vehicle made from scrap wows Harsh Goenka

A fascinating video of a seven-seater vehicle made entirely from scrap is going viral on the internet. The vehicle looks like a scooter and has a shade-like structure where the solar panels are fixed.

The vehicle was built by a youngster. In the viral video he can be seen proudly driving the vehicle along with six other passengers. He explains that the vehicle can go over 200 kms and can run further with intense sunlight.

He also said that the cost of manufacturing this seven-seater vehicle is between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000.

Tweeting the viral video, Harsh Goenka, who regularly shares engaging content on social media, highlighted the innovation in the video.

Mr Goenka wrote in the caption of the post, “So much sustainable innovation in one product – produced from scrap, seven-seater vehicle, solar energy and shade from the sun! Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India!”

So much sustainable innovation in one product – produced from scrap, seven seater vehicle, solar energy and shade from the sun! Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India! pic.twitter.com/rwx1GQBNVW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 29, 2023

In the comment section, some users termed the innovation ‘brilliant’, while others said it was ‘incredible’.

A user wrote, “Such innovations make everyone proud. Small motivations, little study coupled with huge courage making people everywhere think differently. This has paid off tremendously. It also confirms that our huge talent when apply their mindsets, miracles will happen.”

Another said, “Harsh ji, brilliant innovative design from scrap -7seater vehicle & the solar panels location act as shade from the sun!! Another typical sustainability example. ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’. Thanks for the share.”

A third user stated, “Brilliant! Should inspire us to be resourceful in limited conditions & build hope that hard work & smart thinking indeed pays!”

